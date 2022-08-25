CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.

The trademark doorknocking will resume next Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a press release. This marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities.

In the release, the Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America said the tradition had gone on for more than 100 years, through the Great Depression and two world wars, without previous interruption.

The release said the Jehovah’s Witnesses are also launching a new global campaign to distribute a free interactive Bible study program that will be available in hundreds of languages.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its recommendation that those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 quarantine themselves earlier this month and two months after the West Virginia National Guard ended its COVID-19 response mission.