Jerry West, other Mountaineers react to Bryant’s shocking death

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The news shook the basketball world Sunday — Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in California.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was one of nine people killed in the accident, including his daughter Gianna, 13.

Bryant’s death shocked thousands of current and former NBA players, including Mountaineer great Jerry West, who was the Lakers’ general manager when Bryant began his NBA career in 1996:

Lakers legend Jerry West on Kobe Bryant: "This was a man for all seasons. He was more than an iconic basketball player." https://t.co/MBzcc3pHmF pic.twitter.com/v0AXfoJ3jU — ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2020

Jerry West on Kobe's death: "I want to go to bed and hope it’s a bad dream. It’s going to take a while for me to get over this one. I’m pretty good at getting over things because I understand how fragile life is. But Oh my God!. His daughter with him. My God!” This is not easy.” — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 27, 2020

Bryant played his entire career in Los Angeles, and shared the floor with another Mountaineer, Devin Ebanks, for three seasons:

I’m at a lost for words! As a new father my heart aches! Only God knows y this happened! Today was a very hard day for a lot of ppl! Prayers go out the Bryant Family! And I also want to show my appreciation for Kobe for what he has done for the game of basketball and for myself pic.twitter.com/avlTVGIE78 — Soleil’s Dad (@DevinEbanks3) January 27, 2020

Many more of Bob Huggins’ current players and recent alumni of the program grew up watching and admiring Bryant’s career:

A lot of people lost a hero today — emmitt “doo” matthews jr. (@pbgdoo1) January 27, 2020

Nooo! this really broke my heart so sad why? #kobe😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/H3Jy82UL4n — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) January 26, 2020

💔 Grew up shooting paper balls in trash cans screamin “Kobe!!” Gone to soon… Love to you in your daughter and your entire family https://t.co/UZiqiil3tB — john flowers (@jflow41) January 26, 2020

More Than Just Basketball 💔 We will Miss you Kobe 🙏🏾😓 GiGi — Brandon Knapper (@KnapperBrandon) January 26, 2020

Kobe taught passion, created competitors, and helped give people a purpose. His learning and growth never stopped. His mindset helped so many people become better.



Thank you. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/RdSjKWDccw — James Long (@CoachJamesLong) January 27, 2020