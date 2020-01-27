Live Now
Jerry West, other Mountaineers react to Bryant’s shocking death

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The news shook the basketball world Sunday — Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in California. 

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was one of nine people killed in the accident, including his daughter Gianna, 13.

Bryant’s death shocked thousands of current and former NBA players, including Mountaineer great Jerry West, who was the Lakers’ general manager when Bryant began his NBA career in 1996:  

Bryant played his entire career in Los Angeles, and shared the floor with another Mountaineer, Devin Ebanks, for three seasons:

Many more of Bob Huggins’ current players and recent alumni of the program grew up watching and admiring Bryant’s career:

