John Hopkins University tally shows US leads world in confirmed COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP/WOWK) – The United States is now leading the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The tally’s new numbers show the number of confirmed cases in the US has gone up to 82,404, surpassing China’s 81,782 confirmed cases.

The comprehensive map is available on John Hopkins University’s website. It shows more than 526,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, more than 23,700 deaths worldwide and more than 122,000 recoveries worldwide.

According to the map, Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S. The map also shows the Hubei Province in China, where the virus was first detected in Wuhan, has had a total of 67,801 confirmed cases, 3,169 deaths, 61,201 recoveries and 3,431 remaining active cases, as of March, 26, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories