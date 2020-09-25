Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

FILE – In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident extended for another month through the end of October.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling late Thursday that a shortened schedule would likely produce inaccurate results.

A coalition of civil rights groups and local governments had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to prevent the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month.

They said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.