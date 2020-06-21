Juneteenth celebrations held throughout the nation

JUNETEENTH: Thousands rallied in cities across the country Friday to mark the 155th Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

June 19, 1865, was the day slaves in Texas learned they were free. This year Juneteenth comes as protests for racial justice following the death of George Floyd continue.

