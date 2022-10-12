WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.

The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

The jury awarded the 15 plaintiffs the following compensatory damages.

Erica Lafferty awarded $76 million

Defamation: $18 million

Emotional distress: $58 million

David Wheeler awarded $55 million

Defamation: $25 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Francine Wheeler awarded $54 million

Defamation: $24 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Jacqueline Barden awarded $28.8 million

Defamation: $10 million

Emotional distress: $18.8 million

Mark Barden awarded $57.6 million

Defamation: $25 million

Emotion: $32.6 million

Nicole Hockley awarded $73.6 million

Defamation: $32 million

Emotional distress: $41.6 million

Ian Hockley awarded $81.6 million

Defamation: $38 million

Emotional distress: $43 million

Jennifer Henzel awarded $62 million

Defamation: $21 million

Emotional distress: $31 million

Donna Soto awarded $48 million

Defamation: $18 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Carlee Soto-Parisi awarded $66 million

Defamation: $30 million

Emotional distress: $36 million

Carlos M. Soto awarded $57.6 million

Defamation: $18.6 million

Emotional distress: $39 million

Jillian Soto awarded $68.8 million

Defamation: $30 million

Emotional: $38.6 million

William Aldenberg awarded $90 million

Defamation: $45 million

Emotional distress: $45 million

Robert Parker awarded $120 million

Defamation: $60 million

Emotional distress: $60 million

William Sherlach awarded $36 million

Defamation: $9 million

Emotional distress: $27 million

