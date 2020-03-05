Juvenile to face charges after bomb threat at Northern High School in western Maryland

ACCIDENT, MD (WBOY) – A minor will be charged as a juvenile with making a bomb threat after an incident involving Northern High School in Garrett County, according to Maryland State Police.

This week, a concerned citizen reported a series of Snapchat messages to state police that indicated that a bomb would detonate at Northern High School on Friday, March 6 at an unknown time.

State police made the principal of the school and the Garrett County Superintendent of Schools aware of the threat and called in a Maryland State Police Special Operations Division K-9 bomb detection team.

State Police searched Northern High School overnight and found no suspicious devices, according to a news release.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Unit were also brought in to help with the investigation. The investigation led troopers to an address in Garrett County where a juvenile suspect was identified and interviewed by troopers. Investigators found evidence that the juvenile was responsible for the messages and that there was no explosive device, troopers said.

After consulting with the Garrett County State’s Attorney, it was determined that the minor would be charged as a juvenile with making a bomb threat. The case is being referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

At this time, there is no threat to the children or staff at Northern High School, state police said. School officials have determined that all school activities will continue as normal.

