Kamala Harris makes history as first female Vice President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – History was made Wednesday night as Vice President Harris took the oath of office, making her the nation’s first female Vice President as well as the first black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

“We celebrate our first African American, our first Asian American, and first woman Vice President.” Sen. Amy Kobuchar, (D) Minnesota

The words, “I Kamala Devi Harris, do solemnly swear.. That I will support and defend the Constituion of the United States.” were part of Harris’ swearing in.

Harris is the daughter of two US immigrants.. her father from Jamaica, and mother from India. One father told 13 News he’s happy his daughter has someone to look up to. Chris Walters who we caught up with at Ellen’s Homemade Ice Scream in Charleston said, “We’ve got a lot to learn about and this is a great learning experience, and we have a first female vice president in the history of our country and that’s really important especially having a daughter that she has that to aspire to.”

And you can add another title to the history book. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will be the first “Second Gentleman.”

She is also a step mother to Emhoff’s children Cole and Ella, who call her ‘Momala.’ Although her journey as Vice President is just beginning, she shared these words of hope, just days after the November election, “Every little girl watching tonight see’s, that this is a country of possibilities.”

