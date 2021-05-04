Kentucky participates in International Roadcheck for commercial vehicles

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police is participating in the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Roadcheck from today, May 4 through Thursday, May 6.

Officials say KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspectors will make sure vehicles are compliant with regulations, including the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers. For motor coaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles, the inspections will also include emergency exits, electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments, and seating.

KSP Major Nathan Day, Division Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop says the International Roadcheck program is important for keeping highways safe.

“This 72-hour, high volume inspection and enforcement blitz ensures that commercial trucks are operating safely on Kentucky roadways,” says Day. “Our main focus is preventing crashes and ensuring everyone makes it home safe.”

The annual enforcement campaign happens throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico to ensure commercial motor vehicles and drivers comply with regulations. During the event, inspectors will be looking for “critical inspection item violations,” as outlined in the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. Officials say if they do find a violation, that vehicle will be placed out of service and cannot be operated on the road until the issue is fixed.

For the drivers, the CVE inspectors will be checking commercial driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, and seatbelt usage as well as for any signs of possible alcohol or drug impairment. if driver-related out-of-service conditions are found during the inspection, the driver will be placed out of service.

“International Roadcheck reminds motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “International Roadcheck also aims to raise awareness of the North American Standard Inspection Program and the essential highway safety rules and regulations in place to keep our roadways safe.”

KSP officials say vehicles that pass a completed Level I or Level V inspection should receive a CVSA decal and are generally not re-inspected during the three-month period the decal is valid.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said the top vehicle violation in 2020 was the lighting violation “lamps inoperable,” which accounted for approximately 12.24% of all vehicle violations discovered that year. However, during the 2020 International Roadcheck, the top driver out-of-service violation category in North America was “hours of service,” which accounted for 34.7% of all driver out-of-service conditions in that time period.