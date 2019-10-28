Kind strangers save the day after no one shows up for 3-year-old’s birthday party, mom says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The community and local police officers showed support for a 3-year-old after her mom said no one showed up at her birthday party.
The party took place at John Chestnut Park in East Lake. There was decoration, food, and a bounce house. But there weren’t any guests.
The girl’s mom posted in a Trinity Facebook group: “No one showed up to my 3-year-old’s birthday party today. If anyone wants to bring their kids, there is a bounce house. We will be here until 3.”
Replies of support started flooding the post and shortly, the empty park was filled with kids and parents, all strangers to the girl and her mom.
And then deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office showed up, gifts in hand.
