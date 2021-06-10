Kitten recovering after being doused with gasoline

(WJET/WFXP) – A long recovery is ahead for a kitten that was doused with gasoline.

According to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, they rescued the kitten this week.

He was rushed into an incubator to get his temperature up and they began critical care. The kitten was then taken to the Erie Animal Hospital and released the next day.

Right now, the kitten is stable, but still has some neurological issues. He is unable to stand or correct himself and has a long road ahead of possible physical therapy.

Orphan Angels is asking anyone with information to call them at (814)746-0511.