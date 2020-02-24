Krispy Kreme to launch national delivery

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country. You have to be near one of the 350 US locations though. In most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.
Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day.” So to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.
You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.
