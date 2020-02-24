Krispy Kreme to launch national delivery

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country. You have to be near one of the 350 US locations though. In most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.



Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.



Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day.” So to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.



You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories