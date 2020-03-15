Kroger Mid-Atlantic temporarily adjusts hours

ROANOKE, VA – In order to better serve customers and balance the needs of their associates, Kroger Mid-Atlantic will be adjusting service hours at all locations.

Beginning tomorrow, Kroger store will open at their regular time of 6 a.m. but will close at the adjusted time of 10 p.m.

Starting Tuesday morning, March 17, all Kroger store hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. until further notice. Kroger fuel center hours will adjust to 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Their supply chain teams will continue to work to ensure the food, medicine and cleaning supplies customers need will reach reaching stores as quickly as possible, Kroger officials state This change in service hours will allow store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials t customers look for when they walk in Kroger stores.

“In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit,” Kroger officials state in a prepared statement. “We remain focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy. As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”

