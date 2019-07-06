Large earthquake in California

CBS NEWS – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake late Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 in the Ridgecrest area of California. The earthquake is just one day after a 6.4 earthquake struck the area.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

More details are available online at CBS News.