Latest Ohio Republican anti-vaccine bill could be dead

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, state Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-District 68, speaks during an interview following a legislative session at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The latest version of a House GOP anti-vaccination bill would end the ability of employees to request exemptions to mandatory workplace vaccines by late 2025. Carfagna, a Delaware Republican, is a co-sponsor of the bill that would limit employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima. His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form.

All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval.

The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.