Lawmakers say TikTok could threaten national security

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN Newsource) – The popular video app TikTok is facing backlash.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say TikTok might pose a national security risk.

They’re calling on intelligence agencies and regulators to take a close look to the company’s ties to China.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton say these apps might be used to spy on Americans.

The Beijing-based TikTok is one of the few Chinese-owned social media apps to gain popularity in the United States.

It was downloaded 177 million times last quarter, second only to the WhatsApp worldwide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events