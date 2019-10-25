Lawmakers say TikTok could threaten national security

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN Newsource) – The popular video app TikTok is facing backlash.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say TikTok might pose a national security risk.

They’re calling on intelligence agencies and regulators to take a close look to the company’s ties to China.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton say these apps might be used to spy on Americans.

The Beijing-based TikTok is one of the few Chinese-owned social media apps to gain popularity in the United States.

It was downloaded 177 million times last quarter, second only to the WhatsApp worldwide.