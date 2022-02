ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Two people are facing child neglect charges in St. Albans after what started as a missing persons investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3 to investigate a missing persons complaint that involved a 13-year-old juvenile with autism. Authorities say the child had left a home in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue in St. Albans.