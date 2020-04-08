Little Caesars to donate 1 million pizzas to hospital workers, first responders; begins ‘Pie it Forward’

DETROIT (WOWK) – Little Caesars says the company will donate and deliver one million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country in the coming weeks.

The Detroit-based company says the pizzas will be donated to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the nation. Before the nationwide outreach begins, Little Caesars says the effort will kick off tomorrow at the Detroit Medical Center in the company’s hometown.

The 1 million pizzas could serve up to 4 million meals to front-line medical and first responder professionals at hospitals throughout the country, the company says. Little Caesars says the unprecedented donation its thousands of independent franchisees and their locally owned stores, along with Ilitch Charities, a non-profit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities, helped make the donations possible.

“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” says President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how – by delivering a wholesome meal.”

The company says starting next Monday, when customers use the Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.com, they will also have the opportunity to “Pie it Forward” by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments at checkout. The customer-donated pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow.

