Your Local Election Headquarters: President Donald Trump’s holds campaign rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) President Donald Trump held its campaign rally Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The rally started at 1 p.m. There were President Trump supporters outside of PGV before 10 a.m.

Employees at PGV were preparing for President Trump’s rally at the airport.

Airport executive director, Bill Hopper, said his number one priority was keeping visitors and employees safe, by taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

He said, “We’ll make sure that we do the preventative measures that we can just to make sure. And that’s with everybody you know you’ve got to assume that anybody that you come into contact with could have been exposed.”

About to go live on @wnct9 just outside the rally…my photographer Carvon counted almost 50 people in just over 2 minutes going inside the rally with no mask. pic.twitter.com/8fOd8Hrrq7 — Madison Forsey (@madforsey) October 15, 2020

