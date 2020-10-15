Your Local Election Headquarters: President Donald Trump’s holds campaign rally in Greenville

US & World

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) President Donald Trump held its campaign rally Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The rally started at 1 p.m. There were President Trump supporters outside of PGV before 10 a.m.

Employees at PGV were preparing for President Trump’s rally at the airport. 

Airport executive director, Bill Hopper, said his number one priority was keeping visitors and employees safe, by taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions. 

He said, “We’ll make sure that we do the preventative measures that we can just to make sure. And that’s with everybody you know you’ve got to assume that anybody that you come into contact with could have been exposed.”

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS