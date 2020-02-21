RENSSELAER, NY (WTEN) — A lost dog has been reunited with its owner after being dropped off at a local firehouse.
The dog was found on Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon in the City of Rensselaer and dropped off at the firehouse. The Rensselaer Professional Firefighters sharing this post on Facebook, hoping to find this pup’s human.
And they reached their goal later Thursday evening, sharing this reunion on their Facebook page. They say that the dog had a chip, which helped to make this reunion possible.
They would like to thank the City of Rensselaer Police Department, the animal control officer, and the viewers for reaching out and helping in this search.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Local firefighters help lost dog reunite with owner
- Sen. Manchin calls on EPA to deliver on PFAS action plan promises
- Mingo County Sheriff warns of scam
- UPDATE: TBI: Individuals in gray 2007 BMW may have information regarding missing 15-month-old
- Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse
- Former fishing coach pleads guilty to sex abuse
- Police: Intoxicated babysitter sped with six unrestrained kids
- New family drug treatment court to open in Nicholas County
- Police: Dismembered body too burned to determine gender
- Report: California prisoner confesses to killing two molesters