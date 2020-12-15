Lordstown Motors, Camping World announce collaboration, plans for all-electric RV

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO Steve Burns and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced a collaboration between the two companies on Tuesday.

First Camping World will provide the service operations for the Lordstown Motors all-electric pick up which will start to be produced in September.

Camping World will do this through its 170 locations through the United States.

Camping World technicians will undergo intensive training and Lemonis says he hopes to be ready to service Endurances by next summer.

Lordstown Motors will provide batteries for tow behind camping trailers, making them more electrified.

The two companies are working to make an electric RV. For that, Lordstown Motors plans to not only build the batteries, but also assemble the entire vehicle at its Lordstown plant.

When asked how many jobs this will create, Burns did not have an exact number but says the plan is to have more people working here than General Motors did in its heyday.

