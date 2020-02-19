Lost ring found in another country – 47 years later

Brunswick, ME (WGME) – One of Debra McKenna’s favorite memories from Morse High is when her future husband got up the nerve to ask her out.

“It was on Valentine’s Day,” McKenna said. “And it was a little Valentine’s card. And he asked me on a date.”

After she and Shawn started dating, he gave her his class ring. But shopping one day in Portland, Maine she took her ring off to wash her hands in a department store.

“I set it on the side of the sink,” McKenna said. “And when I went back … Once I realized it was gone, I went back in. And it was gone.”

It was then Debra who got up the nerve to tell Shawn she’d lost his ring.

But he told her it’s only a ring.

They eventually married and had three children. Shawn passed away three years ago.

After all these years, she assumed she’d never see the ring again.

“Your jaw must have dropped when you found out about this,” Reporter Brad Rogers said.

“Oh my gosh,” McKenna said. “Pretty much my phone blew up.”

Shaun’s classmates called, told her they thought his class ring was found with his engraved initials and asked if he’d lost it.

“I told them the story and I said ‘This is unbelievable,'” McKenna said. “Are you sure there’s no one else in the class that has his initials?'”

There wasn’t.

Somehow the ring she lost in portland ended up buried in eight inches of dirt in a wooded park in the small town of Kaarina, Finland.

A Finnish shipbuilder using a metal detector dug up the blue stoned ring – Ironically from the morse shipbuilders class of ’73.

“This could have been a ring that he would have loved to have kept,” Rogers said.

“Exactly,” McKenna said.

“But he felt he had to find the owner,” Rogers said.

“He did,” McKenna said. “And that was the touching part to me.”

so he mailed the ring to Debra, who got it last week.

She says her husband believed everything happens for a reason.

“I think it’s just one of those … Remember where we were and what we did in our life,” McKenna said.

Of course, there’s still one mystery left. And that’s how in the world that ring got from Portland all the way to Finland. It’s a mystery Debra would love to know the answer to.

“I wish it could talk,” McKenna said.

“I would love to hear the story of how it got from here to there,” she said. “And if anyone ever knows what it is, I would love to hear. No judgment. Just interest.”

