Louisiana Wendy’s employee accused of threatening customer with gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – A Louisiana Wendy’s worker accused of pulling a gun on a customer over the weekend now faces multiple charges.

Keith Johnson Jr., 21, allegedly threatened a customer with a firearm while working at the fast food chain’s Louisiana State University location Saturday night.

Three people approached responding East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies around 11 p.m. and told them that Johnson was threatening them with a gun, according to LSU police.

“One victim stated she was engaged in a verbal argument with the manager, when the defendant, an employee, walked to the back and returned with a bag,” according to campus police.

The victim stated that Johnson took a gun out of the bag and threatened her with it.

After speaking with the witnesses outside, officers entered the Wendy’s and arrested Johnson and found a gun and marijuana inside his bag, police said.

Johnson now faces charges of carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, aggravated assault and simple possession of marijuana.