NEW YORK (WTVO) — Macy’s has announced it is temporarily closing all stores by the end of business today, March 17th, through March 31st, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Macy’s also owns Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
According to Business Wire, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said, “The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kentucky Senate panel expands bill to help diabetics afford insulin
- Disney donating excess food during closure
- IRS to delay tax deadline by 90 days
- Macy’s to close all stores
- Yeager airport seeks approval for proposed runway extension
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 67 COVID-19 cases reported in state
- Owner says Fairmont hospital closing in ‘days’
- West Virginia DMV limits number of customers in regional offices
- Mountain Health Arena updates canceled, postponed and scheduled events
- A somber Trump urges Americans to follow virus guidelines