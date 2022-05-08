LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WKBN) – Rich Strike became the second longest odds horse to ever win the Kentucky Derby as the horse captured a win the the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rich Strike entered the race at 84 to 1 odds. Epicenter entered the race as the favorites at 4 to 1.

Jockey Sonny Leon grabbed the win, his first ever Kentucky Derby win. Leon is a regular rider at Hollywood Casino Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown.

Leon’s last win came here at Mahoning Valley Race Course on April 13th while riding Waiting on William.

Rich Strike was not even supposed to be in the race, a late scratch put the horse in the race.

The win pays $1,860,000

Rich Strike will now look to become the 14th horse to complete the Triple Crown. Justify was the last to do it back in 2018.

The 147th Preakness Stakes is slated for two weeks from Saturday on May 21. Then, on June 11, the 154th Belmont Stakes will complete the Triple Crown slate.