Major League Soccer shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus

A crew works on a banner featuring Seattle Sounders MLS soccer players outside of CenturyLink Field, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Seattle. In efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on large public gatherings in three counties in the metro Seattle area. That decision impacts the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders, and the XFL’s Seattle Dragons home games. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.

Inter Miami, co-owned by Beckham and Jorge Mas, had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

Mas told players and coaches late Thursday morning, then held a news conference at the team’s temporary stadium.

Mas says he expects the full 34-match season to be played.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories