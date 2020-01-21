Live Now
Man accused of killing boss over political views

US & World
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked.

28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody, after allegedly stabbing his boss on Monday.

The victim, 28-year-old William Knight, was a big supporter of President Donald Trump. Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for bricklaying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site just off the Florida Turnpike.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck. He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County and is currently being held in Orange County without bond.

