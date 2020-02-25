BISMARK, ND (WFLA/KXNET) — A man accused of raping and abusing an infant in 2017 was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.
In October of 2017, Andrew Glasser, 33, was charged with child abuse after a female infant was found with rib injuries and trauma to her left tibia and fibula. Glasser said those injuries occurred when he pushed the victim’s legs toward her stomach in order to relieve gas.
A doctor’s examination concluded “way too much force” would have to of been used in order to cause that type of injury. Upon further examination of the infant, the doctor found the victim had also suffered injuries consistent with “penetrating trauma.”
With new medical evidence, Glasser’s original child abuse charge was raised to a rape charge Nov. 1, 2017.
According to the Bismarck Tribune, Glasser entered an Alford plea Monday to sexual assault. Under such plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but agrees that evidence in the case would find him guilty in front of a jury.
Glasser’s attorney asked the judge for “leniency,” in sentencing, the Tribune reported, asking for probation and no prison time. The judge insisted it was his duty to incarcerate Glasser.
Glasser was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for supervised probation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Illinois police department rallies behind boy with cancer
- Bill to assist rural Kentucky hospitals clears House panel
- Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Pinellas Park teacher who died of cancer leaves behind $60K for her school to build sensory playground
- North Carolina woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
- Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery
- ‘Reality Fair’ prepares high school seniors for real world
- Kentucky woman’s ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery
- 84-year-old Scioto County man beaten and stuffed in trunk of own car