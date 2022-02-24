LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — A former Southern California man has been charged with child sexual exploitation after authorities say he convinced troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged them to become his sex slaves.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that Matthew Locher, 31, of Redondo Beach, targeted girls suffering from mental health issues, such as depression, anorexia, and suicidal thoughts.

Authorities say two sent him pictures of self-harm. Locher is also accused of convincing a third victim, a 12-year-old girl to run away from Ohio and attempt to have sex with him in California.

The victim was attempting to leave to be with him, after setting a fire in her family’s home – an unsuccessful attempt to kill her parents in a plot Locher encouraged, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Locher used several different screen names including ‘The Hat, MattheHat, HeyThere, and Shark.’

He was arrested on January 10 in Indianapolis. Authorities said he relocated to Indiana from California last summer shortly after a federal search warrant was executed at his home.

Federal prosecutors said Matthew Locher pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a California courtroom. He was extradited from Indiana last month.