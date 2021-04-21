Countdown to Tax Day
Man fatally shot 7-year-old niece while making music video, police say

GASTONIA, NC (WJZY) – A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle last week died from her injuries Tuesday, according to North Carolina police.

Officers arrested Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, last week. He is accused of killing his niece April 13 at a home in Gastonia, a city just west of Charlotte.

According to the Gastonia Police Dept. report, witnesses at the scene said that a rap music video was being filmed at the residence. During filming, the homeowner allegedly handed a gun to Lewis who fired the weapon, sending a bullet through a wall and into another room, where it struck the child, police said.

The 7-year-old was taken to an area hospital where she died this week.

Lewis was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He now faces an additional count of second-degree murder.

