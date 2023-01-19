UPDATE: 1/19 1:44 P.M.: After almost five hours of being on the run, murder suspect, 25-year-old Brandon A. Amos-Dixon of Spring Lake, NC. was arrested in Bland County.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. when Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a suspect in a homicide investigation was parked in a rest area on Interstate 77. When officers approached Amos-Dixons pick-up truck he allegedly sped out of the parking lot, and onto the interstate, and a car chase began.

According to a release, during the pursuit, Amos-Dixon hit a state police vehicle and then took Exit 64 on Interstate 77. He started driving west on Route 61 where he crashed on the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Road. Officials say Amos-Dixon exited the car and began running from authorities.

State Police said they abruptly established a perimeter and started to search for him. During the search, residents in the Rocky Gap and Clear Fork Creek areas were advised to shelter in place. Bland County Schools in Virginia and four Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia were also placed on lockdown.

Around 11:39 a.m. on Thursday authorities located Amos-Dixon near Laurel Fork Road. Investigators learned he was a suspect in a homicide out of Harnett County, NC.

Amos-Dixon was arrested and charged with the following:

one felony count of being a fugitive from justice

one felony count of assault on a police officer

one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving

He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Bland County Public Schools (BCPS) and the four Schools in Mercer County lifted their lockdowns. BCPS said schools will return to their regular schedules and dismissal times are still the same.

No troopers were injured during this incident.

UPDATE 1/19 12:04 P.M.: The Bland County Sheriff’s Office has reported the man that was on the run is now in custody.

The lockdowns at four Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia have been lifted. The status of Bland County Schools is not known at this time.

The man’s information has been released and additional details are limited at this time.

UPDATE 1/19 11:33 A.M.: After a man took off running in the Clear Fork Creek area on Thursday morning, Bland County Schools in Virginia and four Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia are now on lockdown.

The Mercer County Public Schools says the following schools are on a cautionary lockdown:

Bluefield Primary School

Bluefield Intermediate School

Bluefield Middle School

Bluefield High School

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 when a man led police on a foot chase resulting in a vehicle crash. The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, 5’11 at 175 pounds.

Officials advise if you see him, do not approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

UPDATE 1/19 9:50 A.M.: The Bland County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that they are now searching for the man in the Rocky Gap area.

Bland County Schools remain on lockdown.

Authorities advise residents in this area to shelter in place. If you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Bland County Schools are on lockdown as authorities search for an armed and dangerous man in the Clear Fork Creek Road area.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police say the man took off running on foot which led to a vehicle crash. Officials say the man is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man at five foot tall weighing 175 pounds.

Officials advise if you see him, do not approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.