YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.

The Yazoo County Sheriff, whose name is Jake Sheriff, said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place Farm.

Sheriff said the shooting happened over a dice game.

Christopher Turnage, 27, was one of those shot Saturday. He was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, but later died from his injuries.

Amanda Gatlin, 41, of Hinds County, was shot in the head. She was in critical condition, Sheriff said.

Another victim, Latasha Washington, 44, was shot in the left hip. Jabarious Smith, 23, was shot in the left arm. Latasha Gordon, 38, was shot in the left hand. Billy Barton was shot in the left shoulder. Cornelius Scott, 35, was shot in the left side. All five were in stable condition at last check.

Sheriff said no arrests had been made as of Sunday, and there were no suspects due to the chaos at the scene.

He added investigators hadn’t been able to talk to the victims yet. He suspected there may have been multiple shooters.