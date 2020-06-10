Man married to missing kids’ mom charged with hiding remains

BOISE, ID (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with concealing or destroying two sets of human remains after authorities say they uncovered bodies on his property while investigating the disappearance of his wife’s two children.

The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. An Idaho prosecutor filed the felony charges against Chad Daybell on Wednesday.

The remains haven’t been identified yet. He had married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has since been charged with child abandonment. Then-7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories