Man pleads guilty after testing bulletproof vest on neighbor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm after he admitted to taking turns with a neighbor testing a bulletproof vest last year, according to Benton County prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith.

Charles Eugene Ferris, 51, was sentenced to 27 days in the Benton County Jail and five years of probation.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were originally called to Mercy Hospital in March of last year to investigate a male who had been shot multiple times while wearing a bullet-proof vest, according to an affidavit.

Ferris originally lied to investigators, claiming someone from the edge of a tree line began shooting at him and his “asset” on Highway 12.



