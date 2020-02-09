Man posed as uber/lyft driver to lure women

BAKERSFIELD, CA (CNN) – Peeping Tom suspect posed as Uber and Lyft driver in attempt to get women into his vehicle.

This California man is accused of posing as an Uber and Lyft driver to try and get women into his car.

Bakersfield police say Nassef Ragheb is accused of stalking, prowling, peeping, burglary, false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery.

This has been an ongoing investigation since 2018.

According to police, on at least one occasion Ragheb attempted to forcibly kiss one of the female victims after driving her home.

No word yet on how Ragheb will plead to the charges.