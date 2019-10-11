Man sentenced to 24 years for raping, impregnating 11-year-old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who admitted to raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl will spend the next 24 years behind bars.

Robert Cronin showed no emotion in the courtroom this morning, even as the victim gave a powerful and emotional statement.

Back in August, he pleaded guilty to perjury and raping a child under the age of 13, a child he had gotten pregnant.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Nobles says Cronin doesn’t think he did anything wrong and adds that Cronin is unhappy with how long his sentence is.

“An 11-year-old girl gave birth to a child because of his selfishness and he’s mad he can’t go to malls.”

A trial was not held in order to save the victim from having to state what happened to her repeatedly.

“I hope that the record is abundantly clear that everyone believes you should be incarcerated permanently,” the judge told Cronin.

Cronin this morning receiving a sentence of 24 years of incarceration followed by 20 years post-release supervision.

“There is an order of protection for the victim for 52 years.”

Cronin was also sentenced to 1-3 years for perjury which will be served concurrently.

