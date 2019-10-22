Breaking News
Man survives with minor injuries after car impaled by logs

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia driver made it out alive after his car was impaled by logs from the front windshield to the back window. It happened on October 11, 2019, in Whitfield County, Georgia.

Authorities say the driver rear-ended a log truck. The driver only suffered minor injuries. The Whitfield County Fire Department shared images from the scene on its Facebook page.

Firefighters say they had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could even.

