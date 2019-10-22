WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia driver made it out alive after his car was impaled by logs from the front windshield to the back window. It happened on October 11, 2019, in Whitfield County, Georgia.
Authorities say the driver rear-ended a log truck. The driver only suffered minor injuries. The Whitfield County Fire Department shared images from the scene on its Facebook page.
Firefighters say they had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could even.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- State Senator Palumbo to not run for reelection in 2020
- Man survives with minor injuries after car impaled by logs
- State Senator: Longaberger building to be turned into hotel
- FEMA says Herbert Hoover High School construction may proceed
- Police: Unarmed man in monkey mask robs West Virginia bank
- Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
- Logan County receives nearly $200,000 for school violence prevention
- SOS and AG warn of charity fraud before holiday season
- Ohio announces new opioid disposal program
- Couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say