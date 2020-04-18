Man to run marathon in his apartment for charity

ODESSA, TX (Big 2/Fox 24) - Many are feeling anxiety and fear as the progression of the coronavirus continues. But for expecting and new mothers, the concern could be more intense.

What was supposed to be an exciting time has turned into a difficult experience for one Odessa couple. Mother, Daniella Magar, gave birth to her son, Wyatt, prematurely three weeks ago. She hoped all the troubles of the pandemic would be blown over by her due date, but instead, she now watched her newborn grow up from the other side of town.