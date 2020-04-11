Man uses bucket truck to visit wife of 61 years

WATERTOWN, MA (CNN) – A Massachusetts husband went to new heights to see his wife face to face after COVID-19 concerns separated them.

Eighty-eight-year-old Nick Avtges is a life long patriots fan.

“I’ve watched the patriots all these years, I guess since 61, 62,” Avtges says.

A Pats season tickets holder since his wife Marion bought them for him in 1960.

“They were seven games for $35,” Avtges says.

The first time Nick met Marion, he knew she was the one.

“It was love at first sight,” Avtges says. “And the rest is history.”

And the history includes a lifetime in Watertown, raising four kids, Suzanne, Michael, Nick Jr. and Chris.

“My parents have been the rock of our family,” the couple’s daughter says. “The way they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations.”

in 1988, they lost their son Michael, a football star in high school and college … Taken by leukemia.

This amazing couple recently celebrating their 61st anniversary.

“My mom and dad have been when i say together, I mean together for 61 years,” the couple’s son says.

They were even together everyday after Marion entered a nursing home.

“I was generally there every day from about 10-11 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night,” Avtges says.

But for the past month, this pandemic has kept them apart until the couple’s son Chris gets an idea. How about a boom truck?

Peter Zanos to the rescue.

“I knew i could help here,”Zanos says. “I just needed a few minutes to figure out a plan.”

The plan? Ryan Donnellan and his tree company volunteering his services.

The result … Nick, wearing his patriots mask and carrying a handwritten note back face-to-face with the love of his life.

“The biggest challenge was really getting him in the bucket,” the couple’s daughter says.

“When I got up there, my wife said it’s dangerous, get back down again,” Avtges says.

“When he got up top there, you know, they kind of put their hands on the screen of the window … At that point I kind of teared up,” the couple’s son says.

“I asked my wife, Marion, how much do you love me and she said, more than you will know,” Avtges says.

“Y’know when people ask him what’s the secret is to 61 years of marriage he says … ,” the couple’s son says.

“I just tell them that four letter word … L-o-v-e,” Avtges says.

