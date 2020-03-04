Man who fled from sexual assault sentencing found in Canada

Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after fleeing to Canada to avoid sexual assault sentencing (Chambersburg Police Department)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WDVM) — A Chambersburg man is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after he fled to Canada to avoid sexual assault charges.

The Chambersburg Police Department said Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas, 36, was convicted in June 2018 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault upon a minor. He cut off his electronic monitor fled while he was waiting for sentencing, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Taskforce was searching more locally for Alcantara-Rivas, following leads throughout Pennsylvania as well as Maryland. They even searched in Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic.

Officers then found out the fugitive fled to Montreal, Canada. He was arrested by Canadian police officers, per the request of American law enforcement, on Jan. 23, 2020. Police said Alcantara-Rivas was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and detained in Clinton County, New York, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to bring those who are charged with serious sexual offenses to justice,” said Martin J. Pane, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

