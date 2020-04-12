Man without mask dragged off bus by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CNN) – It’s been less than a week since Philadelphia’s Transit Agency decided to refuse service to passengers not wearing masks.

It only took one incident for officials to reverse that policy.

This week, Septa Operators gained the right to refuse the transport passengers that do not wear face masks, but after police forcibly removed a rider from a bus, that rule has been rescinded.

That man was physically dragged off a Septa Bus by Philadelphia PD at 11th and Market Streets. He was resisting, holding on as tightly as he could, refusing to get off.

It took about three officers forcibly removing him by holding his hands and leg, to drag him outside the vehicle.

Before all of that took place, police say he was asked multiple times by the driver and was warned by police to exit the bus or that he would be physically removed.

The rider face mask policy was part of Septa’s implementation of a “lifeline service plan” that started just a few days ago.

After dozens of employees became infected with COVID-19 – with at least three of them dying.

Employee Union Local 234 forced the authority’s plan after complaining about too many riders who were riding vehicles, taking non-essential trips.

Putting operators and other riders at risk.

After seeing the viral reaction to this arrest, Septa has switched gears, only urging customers to wear facial coverings.

Saying those who refuse will not be denied entry.

The man was not arrested or cited. Police are still investigating the incident.

Philadelphia’s mayor said he had no problem with the passenger being removed — but he did not see the video.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories