Manchin, Capito announce $5.5 million for COVID-19 response in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today West Virginia will receive $5,556,448 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the states COVID-19 response.

This funding is through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Manchin says he describes the state and local public health professionals as vital to addressing and preparing for this coronavirus outbreak. This funding, he says, will support West Virginia’s public health organizations so they can be better prepared to manage and address the coronavirus.

“West Virginians should not be lulled into a false sense of safety because we have no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state,” Manchin says. “We have one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation and we must prepare our health providers for the inevitable cases in West Virginia. Our state and nation must come together during this time to protect and take care of one another”

Capito says the Senate has acted swiftly to find supplemental funding for states and local public health partners.

“The $5.5 million allocated to West Virginia is crucial in our efforts to protect our citizens during this outbreak and supply the resources our state health providers need,” she says. “As this continues to evolve, I have remained in constant contact with state officials and will continue to do so, as well as continue to deliver the federal resources our state needs to best stay healthy during this uncertain time. West Virginians must have access to proper medical care and testing, and this money from the supplemental funding package will help expand both.”

President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 on March 6. This contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities and territories to speed up planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

The funding also helps to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

Manchin launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families. To learn more please click here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories