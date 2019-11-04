NEW YORK (AP) – McDonald’s Corporation says its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
The fast-food giant announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s departure Sunday, saying he demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.
In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake. He said given the values of the company he agreed with the board that it’s time to move on.
The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski as its new president and CEO. Kempczinski recently served as president of McDonald’s USA.
Kempczinski thanked Easterbrook for his contributions and described him as a patient and helpful mentor.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- All lanes of I-64 closed after accident near Teays Valley
- McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee
- Air National Guard’s 178th Wing gets 1st female commander
- 12th Annual Appreciation Ceremony Honors Putnam County Veterans
- Fall Back — It’s “time” to check your batteries!
- Vehicle for change helps veterans from becoming homeless
- Growing number of Ohio small towns voting to disband
- Suspension lifted on Fayette County pharmacy
- Fire destroys barn in Cabell County
- Man injured during shooting in Huntington