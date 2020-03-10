Medical Response team adds support dog

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (CBS) – A medical group in Grand Rapids is adding a new member to its team.

Hope, an emotional support therapy dog, will begin her training for the American Medical Response Team.

The organization provides medical transportation services to people across West Michigan.

Their new, golden doodle will support emergency medical technicians and visit local hospitals throughout the area.

“Our medics have a very stressful job, and this is a minor thing that we can do to take care of our people and take care of our community,” Carl Hartman, operations supervisor.

Hope’s primary job will be to provide comfort to patients in times of trauma.

She’ll be training for almost a year before taking to the field.

