Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to one death and multiple injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died and a thousand others injured due to defected insulin pumps.

More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

The company Medtronic is recalling its mini-med 600 series insulin pumps after one person died and thousands of others were injured from incorrect dosing.

The affected devices include the 630-G model-distributed between September 2016 and October 2019. This also includes the 670-G distributed between June 2017 and August 2019 according to Medtronic.

According to the FDA, the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring which can cause the over or under-delivery of insulin.

Medtronic users that would like more information should call Medtronic’s 24-hour support line at 877-585-0166.

Authorities say they’ve identified this issue as a class one recall which is the most serious due to the potential of serious death or injury.

