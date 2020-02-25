Live Now
LIVE: Candidates answer tough questions in Democratic presidential primary debate

Megan Boswell tells News Channel 11 she is pregnant, claims she was unable to take polygraph because of it

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.

Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.

When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

TBI officials also told News Channel 11 in an e-mail that, “Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner today.”

No other details were immediately available.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

