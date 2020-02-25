Megan Boswell tells News Channel 11 she is pregnant, claims she was unable to take polygraph because of it

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.
Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.
When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”
TBI officials also told News Channel 11 in an e-mail that, “Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner today.”
No other details were immediately available.
For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.
