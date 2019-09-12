Meghan launches clothing line to help jobless British women

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives at a department store to launch the Smart Works capsule collection in London, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a clothing line for a British charity that helps unemployed women find work.

The wife of Prince Harry attended a reception at a John Lewis department store to showcase a collection of workwear and accessories she created with designer and friend Misha Nonoo.

The line includes professional attire such as a blazer, tote bag and trousers. The launch came the day before London Fashion Week starts.

The Smart Set collection supports Smart Works. Meghan is royal patron of the charity that provides women with training and interview clothes.

Meghan said: “As women, it is 100% our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other.”

The reception was one of her first royal engagements since the birth of her and Harry’s son Archie in May.