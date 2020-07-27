Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 21: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins reacts with Jonathan Villar #2 after hitting a solo homer in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during an exhibition game at Truist Park on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI (KDVR) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total number of cases in recent days to at least 14.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Ken Rosenthal, with The Athletic, said, “Two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the definition of “a clear outbreak” with the club”, according to a tweet on Monday.

The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies game scheduled for Monday is also being postponed.

“The Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after exposure to the Marlins this weekend. Some were tested yesterday and waiting for results. Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philly last night,” according to a tweet from Matt Gelb, the Phillies beat writer for The Athletic.