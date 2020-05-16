Michelle Obama helps give class of 2020 virtual prom

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam. Seeking to unite Democrats, Joe Biden has raced to line up supporters ranging from progressive icon Bernie Sanders to former President Barack Obama, whose administration sometimes irked liberals. But the person with the most influence may be Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) – Michelle Obama is helping to give the class of 2020 a prom.

The former first lady’s nonpartisan organization, “When We All Vote” — along with MTV — have announced a virtual prom-a-thon.

The event is being held in an effort to boost the spirits of those students whose graduation ceremonies and proms have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MTV’s Prom-a-Thon will include surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from major artists.

The event has also partnered with the 2020 Prom Challenge, a contest in which students organized creative non-partisan voter registration efforts in the country.

Michelle Obama surprised the student leaders from the 20 winning high schools in a private Zoom call Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories