NEW YORK, NY (CNN) – Michelle Obama is helping to give the class of 2020 a prom.
The former first lady’s nonpartisan organization, “When We All Vote” — along with MTV — have announced a virtual prom-a-thon.
The event is being held in an effort to boost the spirits of those students whose graduation ceremonies and proms have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MTV’s Prom-a-Thon will include surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from major artists.
The event has also partnered with the 2020 Prom Challenge, a contest in which students organized creative non-partisan voter registration efforts in the country.
Michelle Obama surprised the student leaders from the 20 winning high schools in a private Zoom call Wednesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Actor Fred Willard dies at 86
- Michelle Obama helps give class of 2020 virtual prom
- Maryland mom arrested after leaving children in car while inside nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 27,474 cases, 1,610 deaths
- WATCH: 9th Annual Gene Vance Jr. Day Ceremony
- Video: Meteor caught on doorbell camera
- Back and forth over ‘hero pay’ continues between Kroger & union
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative percent positive test results rate drops below 2%
- Social-distance drinking: Outdoor beverage areas could be on the way
- Elementary students make sleeping mats for homeless community out of recyclables