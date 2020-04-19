Michigan family creates marathon for runner

KALAMAZOO, MI (CNN) – A Michigan woman has been training for The Kalamazoo Marathon since September. When it got canceled because of the pandemic, her family went to work and created a customized route for her.

Jenny Silva completed one of the goals that’s been on her bucket list for a long time.

“I’m tired but i am feeling amazing,” Silva says.

Jenny has been training to run a marathon since October of last year—but the race she signed up for was canceled because of the pandemic. Her fiancé then came up with a plan so his bride to be could still complete her first 26.2 mile race.

“My wonderful fiancé came up with a running for social distance marathon,” Silva says.

Jenny ran all through Ferndale and Royal Oak.

Making it more special … Jenny’s family and friends cheered her on the entire race—from a safe distance away.

“My friends and family made signs they were able to motivate me,” Silva says.

They were rooting for her up until the moment she crossed a homemade finish line.

Even though she was the only runner out there, surrounded by so much love and friendship, she wasn’t alone.

“There’s so much uncertainty going on in the world right now, so this was such a great way to number one, achieve a goal I’ve been working towards for about 6 months and number two, get the love and support from my friends and family in a safe way,” Silva says.

Silva says she finished the marathon in five hours and 26 minutes.

